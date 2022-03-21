WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline.

Lesnar was previously favored to win the Winner Takes All match.

Reigns is currently listed as a -300 (1/3) favorite to defeat Lesnar and become a double champion at the Showcase of Immortals.

In the other main event of the two-night show, Ronda Rousey (-600, 1/6) is still favored to defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is listed as a -550 (2/11) favorite to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The Miz & Logan Paul are -160 (5/8) favorites to beat The Mysterios in a Tag Team Match.

As expected, Drew McIntyre (-850, 2/17) is an overwhelming favorite to defeat Happy Corbin on Night One of the event.

While BetOneline has yet to release odds for the other confirmed matches, 32Red has Johnny Knoxville as -250 favorite to defeat Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles a -155 favorite to beat WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The website has also listed Austin Theory as a -134 favorite to beat Pat McAfee, and RK-Bro a -200 favorite to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles over Street Profits. Sasha Banks and Naomi are -177 favorites to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Match.

Below are the updated odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Champion vs Champion

Roman Reigns (c) -300 (1/3)

Brock Lesnar (c) +200 (2/1)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair -550 (2/11)

Becky Lynch (c) +325 (13/4)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey -600 (1/6)

Charlotte Flair (c) +350 (7/2)

Tag Team Match

Logan Paul & The Miz -160 (5/8)

Dominik & Rey Mysterio +120 (6/5)

Singles Match

Drew McIntyre -850 (2/17)

Happy Corbin +450 (9/2)

