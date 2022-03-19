USA Network officials are happy with the TV viewership numbers of WWE NXT 2.0, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast.

Zarian reported on his podcast that he recently spoke to a USA Network employee.

“They’re doing good in the ratings. 620,000ish, they’re not doing terrible,” Zarian said. “USA Network is happy with this. I had a conversation with someone on Tuesday from USA and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re fine with the six-somethings,’ because listen, even with that slammed roster with like NXT being NXT they were doing the 700,000s….USA doesn’t care if there are some WWE guys there, they just want ratings. I think they’re happy with the 600 and something rating you know like that 620-650, a 7 [00] for like a big show that’s like. That’s a decent range. Yeah, it’s not that bad.”

This Tuesday’s live post-Roadblock edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 624,000 viewers, up 1.79% from last week’s 613,000 viewers for the Roadblock episode. The show drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was up 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 178,000 18-49 viewers, which was up 1.14% from the 176,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.7% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This was the first time since January 11 that there was a year-to-year increase in the audience.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.

