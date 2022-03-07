AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill kissed Tay Conti ahead of her successful title defense at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.
As seen in the video below, the match began with Conti trash talking the champion, which led to Cargill planting a kiss on her opponent. Cargill would win the back-and-forth match with her Jaded finishing move.
Both Cargill and Conti trended on Twitter following their kiss. Fans also took notice of Cargill’s gear, which was inspired by Mortal Kombat character Jade.
Cargill took to Twitter later to describe Conti’s lips as “soft” while also hyping up her 29-0 undefeated streak. Conti has yet to respond to Cargill. You can see the tweets below.
Jade Cargill has now defended her title on five occasions in 2022, defeating Anna Jay, Julia Hart, AQA and The Bunny prior to Conti. She won the TBS Title on January 5, which was the premiere of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
👀 💋 The TBS Title Match has started! It’s @tayconti_ vs. @Jade_Cargill (c)! Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/wEryGsNCEU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
Soft lips @TayConti_ 🥳😘😈
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 7, 2022
AND STILL UNDEFEATED!!! 29-0!!!
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 7, 2022
It's getting steamy inside that ring with all this making out. 🤩
Easily the best match from BOTH Jade Cargill and Tay Conti so far in AEW.
Both these women keep getting better with every match. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/c0fkGx7wPm
— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) March 7, 2022
This gear! 💵💵 #JadeIsMoney 🔥🔥 #AEW #AEWRevolution @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/wHwmT6s2uB
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 7, 2022
𝕵𝖆𝖉𝖊 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖑𝖑…𝔽𝔸𝕋𝔸𝕃𝕀𝕋𝕐💣
⚡@Jade_Cargill #AEW #MortalKombat Cosplay #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/rrUPyDdBx9
— AEW:NSFW (@AEWNSFW) March 7, 2022
