As seen below, The Hardys made their official return to in-ring action last night at a Big Time Wrestling event at the Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA. The legendary duo defeated the S.A.T., Jose and Joel Maximo, in the main event of the show.
You can see full results below:
The S.A.T defeated Mark & Jay Briscoe
Tina San Antonio defeated Ashley D’Ambrose
Jay Lethal vs. Danny Miles ended in a 20-minute draw
* Dog Collar Match
Flex Armstrong defeated Mr. T.A.
*AJ Mitrione Cup
Alec Price defeated Dan Maff, Trigga the OG, Jora Johl, and Todo Loco
* BTW championship
Richard Holiday (c) defeated Teddy Goodz
Matt & Jeff Hardy defeated The S.A.T.
The event will be streaming as an internet pay-per-view via Facebook later today, at 5 p.m. EST. After the taped event from last night has concluded, a live stream of their next event in Albany, NY will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.
You can see the full card for their next event below:
The Hardys vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers
The SAT vs Dan Maff & Danny Miles & Slyck Wagner Brown
BTW Champion Richard Holliday vs. Colin Delaney
Todo Loco vs Mr. T.A. in an Albany Stretcher Match
Ashley D’Amboise vs. Tina San Antonio
As noted, Jeff Hardy returned to television this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, when he appeared to assist his brother, Matt, and Darby Allin/Sting. It was teased for months that Jeff would eventually become “All Elite” and sign with the company.
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]