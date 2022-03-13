As seen below, The Hardys made their official return to in-ring action last night at a Big Time Wrestling event at the Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA. The legendary duo defeated the S.A.T., Jose and Joel Maximo, in the main event of the show.

You can see full results below:

The S.A.T defeated Mark & Jay Briscoe

Tina San Antonio defeated Ashley D’Ambrose

Jay Lethal vs. Danny Miles ended in a 20-minute draw

* Dog Collar Match

Flex Armstrong defeated Mr. T.A.

*AJ Mitrione Cup

Alec Price defeated Dan Maff, Trigga the OG, Jora Johl, and Todo Loco

* BTW championship

Richard Holiday (c) defeated Teddy Goodz

Matt & Jeff Hardy defeated The S.A.T.

The event will be streaming as an internet pay-per-view via Facebook later today, at 5 p.m. EST. After the taped event from last night has concluded, a live stream of their next event in Albany, NY will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can see the full card for their next event below:

The Hardys vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers

The SAT vs Dan Maff & Danny Miles & Slyck Wagner Brown

BTW Champion Richard Holliday vs. Colin Delaney

Todo Loco vs Mr. T.A. in an Albany Stretcher Match

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Tina San Antonio

As noted, Jeff Hardy returned to television this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, when he appeared to assist his brother, Matt, and Darby Allin/Sting. It was teased for months that Jeff would eventually become “All Elite” and sign with the company.

