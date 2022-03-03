WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is set to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and said he’d like to offer McAfee something special. Vince went on and said he knows McAfee loves what WWE does, and he’s a part of the team, and Pat is Pat, which is why it works. Vince then offered McAfee the chance to actually wrestle at WrestleMania 38.

McAfee responded and accepted the offer, saying that would be a dream come true. Vince said unlike when McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, now he will be a linebacker in the ring.

It’s been rumored that McAfee will wrestle McMahon at WrestleMania, but that was not confirmed. McAfee brought up the internet chatter about his return to the ring, and Vince said they will find him a worthy opponent and work it out.

McAfee said the offer is incredible, and asked if it’s the real deal. Vince said he doesn’t b------t.

There’s no word yet on who McAfee’s opponent will be, or how they will get to Vince vs. Pat. Austin Theory has been rumored for the McMahon vs. McAfee feud, but he was not involved in today’s interview.

You can click here for our live recap of the interview.

McAfee began working with WWE as a guest commentator and analyst for WWE NXT events in 2018. He signed a multi-year contract in early 2019, and feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event, where he took a loss to Cole. He also led his team to a tough loss to The Undisputed at the 2020 WarGames event. McAfee was promoted to color commentator of the SmackDown on FOX show in April of 2021, and has called the show each week with Michael Cole. WrestleMania 38 will be McAfee’s third match for the company.

Stay tuned for more on McAfee and McMahon.

