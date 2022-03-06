Wardlow talked with our Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his upcoming ladder match tonight at AEW Revolution.

While he’s a bigger wrestler, Wardlow revealed his past as a Jeff Hardy fan means he is oddly qualified for this stipulation.

“I am oddly qualified for this match, and experience,” he claimed. “I grew up a very big Jeff Hardy fan. So, I grew up on ladders, I was in my backyard climbing and jumping off ladders my whole life. I have been in a ladder match before that I was victorious. And it’s one of my favorite matches that I had on the indies, with RC Dupree in front of like 20 people.

“But it was an awesome ladder match and it’s one of my favorite matches. So, I know people don’t expect the big man to be qualified for a ladder match, but people are going to be surprised how fast I move up that ladder.”

Wardlow also spoke about what it would mean to share a roster with the Hardy claiming, “It would be absolutely surreal. To be in the same company as Jeff Hardy, absolutely surreal and a dream come true.”

Wardlow also spoke about his own future as a professional wrestler, believing that if his contract with MJF ends up finishing, he could thrive. The AEW star thinks that he has the star power to be a superstar in this business.

“If Max and I ever come to terms and the contract is out of the picture and him and I ever go separate ways at some point, and I do become a part of AEW officially. I truly believe I have every single tool that makes an absolute superstar of a professional wrestler. I truly believe that I have the star power that hasn’t been seen in this business in over a decade.”

It has been heavily rumored that Jeff will be joining AEW in the future. During the recent media call, Tony Khan told Hausman that it is not a forgone conclusion he will be coming.

“I don’t think anybody should consider it a foregone conclusion,” Tony revealed. “I do really like Jeff a lot, I think Jeff is still obligated to another company here for at least several more days. But at some point, when Jeff is free and clear I would love to have Jeff in AEW. Jeff is a friend of mine, I really like him very much, and I think the world of him. I have a lot of respect for him as a wrestler, and he’s also a very nice person. I think he would fit in very well in AEW, and we would love to have him, potentially.”

