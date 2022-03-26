In the aftermath of Triple H announcing his retirement from in-ring competition, wrestlers from across promotions continue to post their tributes via Twitter.

The latest reactions have come from the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Beth Phoenix, William Regal, Bianca Belair, Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, Miro, Killer Kross and Andrade El Idolo. Several of them worked closely with Triple H during their time together in WWE NXT.

You can click here for reactions from the likes of Rhea Ripley, The Miz. Alexa Bliss, Mustafa Ali, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Damian Priest.

