In the aftermath of Triple H announcing his retirement from in-ring competition, wrestlers from across promotions continue to post their tributes via Twitter.

The latest reactions have come from the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Beth Phoenix, William Regal, Bianca Belair, Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, Miro, Killer Kross and Andrade El Idolo. Several of them worked closely with Triple H during their time together in WWE NXT.

Thank you for everything Sir @TripleH you will always have my respect and admiration #MyDreamMatch 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zwnBGMJCqV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 25, 2022

Just Landed & Wanted To Finish My Thoughts. After Being Put Under In 4 Different Surgeries In 7 Weeks, I Totally Understand The Fear & Anxiety Of Being Put To Sleep & Not Waking Up. You’ve Had One Of The Greatest Careers! Your Legacy Will Live On Forever! Much Respect! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/soaX9UOZZC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 25, 2022

Thanks for doing so much for the professional wrestling industry, @TripleH. Your passionate love for the biz shines through & I’m happy I was able to experience some special moments with you. All the best, Paul. pic.twitter.com/34IhNfzPKw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2022

Congrats @TripleH on one of the greatest careers this business has ever seen. Walter would be proud. Kowalski guys rule. pic.twitter.com/dSPi0FoRkR — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 25, 2022

I will forever cherish this moment from you!

This simple gesture gave me confirmation that I was finally walking in my purpose. You changed my life.

Thank you for giving me a chance, for believing in me, & for all of your contributions inside & outside of the ring! @TripleH pic.twitter.com/5416Azy1tx — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 25, 2022

Thank you for the opportunity and for this moment right here. Still one of my favorites. Prayers up for a complete recovery @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/mDyn1n2IFx — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) March 25, 2022

Thank you @TripleH for your guidance, friendship and the opportunities you gave me in #NXT ! Looking forward to seeing your next chapter unfold! — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 25, 2022

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send congratulations to Triple H for his incredible in-ring run in professional wrestling. His contributions to our sport are undeniable.#TripleH @TripleH pic.twitter.com/bLvhcDXIH4 — NWA (@nwa) March 25, 2022

A lot of thanks and respect to @TripleH !!! pic.twitter.com/YrTo9fnEul — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 26, 2022

