As seen in the press release below, WWE is now seeking volunteers for their new Superstore AXXESS event planned for WrestleMania weekend. Among the information they provide, it isn’t mentioned anywhere that WWE superstars will personally be involved with the event this year.

There are, however, numerous other things you can do that include photo opportunities with WWE memorabilia, and a new immersive experience called a trip through Undertaker’s graveyard. The event will take place through the entirety of WrestleMania weekend, beginning on Thursday, March 31, and ending on Monday, April 4.

You can see the whole press release below:

“Volunteers needed for WrestleMania Superstore AXXESS!

The most stupendous WrestleMania in history is coming to Dallas! An unprecedented Superstore AXXESS will descend on Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center from Thursday, March 31 – Monday, April 4. Superstore AXXESS will include the largest assortment of WWE merchandise ever, photo opportunities with WWE and WrestleMania memorabilia, an immersive experience through Undertaker’s graveyard, and more! Join us in providing a one-of-a-kind experience for the WWE Universe in Dallas.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

Positions include:

Greeter Assisting with photo ops Prop handling

Volunteers receive:

WrestleMania Superstore AXXESS shirt WrestleMania hat Entry into raffle for WWE RAW tickets”

The current card for WrestleMania can be seen below:

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

