As noted earlier, Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The injury occurred during a tag team match featuring Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus. There was a spot where Holland tossed Big E at ringside with a belly-to-belly suplex, but instead dropped the New Day star on his head. Medics immediately came over and tended to Big E while Kingston finished the match.

As noted, the match also saw the SmackDown debut of Pete Dunne, who is now going by the name Butch.

Big E later took to Twitter to thank fans for their concern.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough, for all of your concern, and your messages, it’s very heart-warming,” Big E said. “I can move all my digits [fingers], you see that? That’s nice, it’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there’s that. But once again, thank you everybody. I’m gonna be alright, I’ll be good. Don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about ‘ol me. But for real, thank you and I appreciate all of you, for real.”

Wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to Big E’s injury. You can see the reactions below.

One of the best humans in the world. I’m hoping you’ve been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E. https://t.co/RYJyQud9GT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 12, 2022

I’ve said it many times over the years, suplexing is ALL about proper technique & training, not strength. 🙏 Big E. — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 12, 2022

Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man.@WWEBigE 🙏🙏🙏 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 12, 2022

E — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 12, 2022

Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother. — Austin Creed – King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 12, 2022

Lord keep Big E 🙏🏾 That was a scary bump. — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) March 12, 2022

We love u E 🖤🙏.. So thankful you are okay and in good spirits. The power of positivity ✨ https://t.co/Ck8vxMQPmO — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 12, 2022

We love you Big E — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 12, 2022

Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 12, 2022

Sending you so much love and light E!! Heal well my friend! 🙏🏼✨🤍🙏🏼N https://t.co/TWxDNXWave — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 12, 2022

Get Well My UCE!!👊🏽 https://t.co/AT1xBnYl3v — The Usos (@WWEUsos) March 12, 2022

Thoughts and prayers big man. 💪 https://t.co/kK38xW5Cyc — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 12, 2022

You’re in my prayers Big E 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aL1wk8vBYo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2022

I know you’re literally comprised of positive vibes and gamma rays but I’m sending you more back at you anyways for a fast recovery brother 🙏 — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) March 12, 2022

Get well soon, E. You got this. 👊🏾 https://t.co/jXkkEmtJVr — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 12, 2022

I saw your vid @WWEBigE. You say don't worry, but you know what it is…. Here's to your healing brudda. pic.twitter.com/CfyL5dv6VX — Shameless Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 12, 2022

We all love you E. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) March 12, 2022

Sending positive vibes to E. 💙 @WWEBigE — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) March 12, 2022

Wishing you a Speedy Recovery! ❤ https://t.co/rsbUvDbK3I — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 12, 2022

This guy is the absolute best. https://t.co/LRSrpwUdzc — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) March 12, 2022

Hope for a speedy recovery 💙 https://t.co/sDbhLdY6jR — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 12, 2022

Heal up quick man! — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) March 12, 2022

