As noted earlier, Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The injury occurred during a tag team match featuring Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus. There was a spot where Holland tossed Big E at ringside with a belly-to-belly suplex, but instead dropped the New Day star on his head. Medics immediately came over and tended to Big E while Kingston finished the match.

As noted, the match also saw the SmackDown debut of Pete Dunne, who is now going by the name Butch.

Big E later took to Twitter to thank fans for their concern.

“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough, for all of your concern, and your messages, it’s very heart-warming,” Big E said. “I can move all my digits [fingers], you see that? That’s nice, it’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there’s that. But once again, thank you everybody. I’m gonna be alright, I’ll be good. Don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about ‘ol me. But for real, thank you and I appreciate all of you, for real.”

Wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to Big E’s injury. You can see the reactions below.

