Earlier this week, Visual Concepts announced the new Patch Update 1.06 for WWE 2K22. The patch brings fixes and updates to general gameplay, My Faction, MyRise, the Creation Suite, graphics, online play and more.
The noteable gameplay improvements include moves involving weapons, the ropes and Tag Team matches, and also updates to textures, hair, skin, and updated character likenesses of various Superstars.
You can check out the full list of tweaks and updates below:
GENERAL
- General stability and performance improvements
- Various cutscene improvements for MyRise
- Improved hair/CAS part interactions
- Improved skin and eye shaders for various Superstars
- Updated character likenesses of various Superstars
- Improved texture blending and materials on 100s of hair models
- Changed the maximum number of favorite creators to 50
- Implemented criteria for nWo standalone bonus content
- Improved memory management of large numbers of logos when navigating multiple game modes and menus
- Increased array limit for logos to accommodate large numbers of downloaded logos
- Added and removed NG tags to improve CAS part combinations
- General hair updates and improvements
- General tattoo updates and improvements
GAMEPLAY
- Addressed reported concerns where enemies might take low or no damage in specific engagements
- Various prop and arena interaction improvements
- Various cage collision improvements
- Improved superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches
- Improved dive attacks vs. ladders
- Improved ladder dismounts
- Improved Superstar ally interactions in tag team steel cage matches
- Improved finisher reversals during run-ins
- Updated pyro in some entrances
- Improved logo/embossing interactions in Create a Championship
- Addressed reported concerns related to poses and Superstar registration during some reversals
- Improved interactions with steel steps when they are placed in the ring
- Improved Superstar interactions with ropes
- Addressed reported concerns related to Spear 2 attack while referee is close to defender
- Improved elimination behavior in Royal Rumble
- Improved taunt buffs and meter gain from Submission loops
- Improved Royal Rumble elimination setups by AI
- Improved Superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches
- Tuned downtime values for some moves
- Tuned rollout recovery times
- Increased difficulty of button mash pin kickout when more than two finishers have been received
- Increased illegal tag team stun duration for long tag matches
- Addressed reported concerns of exploits where certain finishers could not be reversed
- Tuned homing for Sweet Chin Music
- Tuned elimination difficulty in Royal Rumble when less than 3 Superstars are in the ring
- Tuned stun duration in relation to permadamage
- Addressed reported concerns with Austin Theory’s finisher
ONLINE
- General stability improvements
- Addressed reported concerns with abandoned lobbies
- Improved lobby performance with partial AI-populated matches
- Addressed reported concerns with long (15+ match) online sessions
- Improved performance of custom portraits in online lobbies
MyFACTION
- Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges
- Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars
- Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards
WWE 2K22 was released on March 11. Thus far, the game has received positive reviews, with IGN giving it an 8/10 rating. The MyGM mode, in particular, has been widely praised by fans.
