Earlier this week, Visual Concepts announced the new Patch Update 1.06 for WWE 2K22. The patch brings fixes and updates to general gameplay, My Faction, MyRise, the Creation Suite, graphics, online play and more.

The noteable gameplay improvements include moves involving weapons, the ropes and Tag Team matches, and also updates to textures, hair, skin, and updated character likenesses of various Superstars.

You can check out the full list of tweaks and updates below:

GENERAL

General stability and performance improvements

Various cutscene improvements for MyRise

Improved hair/CAS part interactions

Improved skin and eye shaders for various Superstars

Updated character likenesses of various Superstars

Improved texture blending and materials on 100s of hair models

Changed the maximum number of favorite creators to 50

Implemented criteria for nWo standalone bonus content

Improved memory management of large numbers of logos when navigating multiple game modes and menus

Increased array limit for logos to accommodate large numbers of downloaded logos

Added and removed NG tags to improve CAS part combinations

General hair updates and improvements

General tattoo updates and improvements

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns where enemies might take low or no damage in specific engagements

Various prop and arena interaction improvements

Various cage collision improvements

Improved superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Improved dive attacks vs. ladders

Improved ladder dismounts

Improved Superstar ally interactions in tag team steel cage matches

Improved finisher reversals during run-ins

Updated pyro in some entrances

Improved logo/embossing interactions in Create a Championship

Addressed reported concerns related to poses and Superstar registration during some reversals

Improved interactions with steel steps when they are placed in the ring

Improved Superstar interactions with ropes

Addressed reported concerns related to Spear 2 attack while referee is close to defender

Improved elimination behavior in Royal Rumble

Improved taunt buffs and meter gain from Submission loops

Improved Royal Rumble elimination setups by AI

Improved Superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Tuned downtime values for some moves

Tuned rollout recovery times

Increased difficulty of button mash pin kickout when more than two finishers have been received

Increased illegal tag team stun duration for long tag matches

Addressed reported concerns of exploits where certain finishers could not be reversed

Tuned homing for Sweet Chin Music

Tuned elimination difficulty in Royal Rumble when less than 3 Superstars are in the ring

Tuned stun duration in relation to permadamage

Addressed reported concerns with Austin Theory’s finisher

ONLINE

General stability improvements

Addressed reported concerns with abandoned lobbies

Improved lobby performance with partial AI-populated matches

Addressed reported concerns with long (15+ match) online sessions

Improved performance of custom portraits in online lobbies

MyFACTION

Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges

Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars

Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards

WWE 2K22 was released on March 11. Thus far, the game has received positive reviews, with IGN giving it an 8/10 rating. The MyGM mode, in particular, has been widely praised by fans.

