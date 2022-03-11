WWE 2K22 is officially available for purchase today, allowing fans to take control of their favorite WWE Superstars and legends. The video game is the latest installment into the franchise of WWE games and is playable on all major platforms.

Below is the full press release from 2K, revealing comments from the President at Visual Concepts. It also explains some of the brand new game modes fans can anticipate:

2K today announced WWE® 2K22, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts, is available now for PlayStation®4 (PS4™), PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Featuring Rey Mysterio® on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, the game features a top-to-bottom overhaul, including a redesigned engine and gameplay, the most stunning WWE 2K graphics to date, intuitive and accessible controls, multiple new game modes, and an immersive presentation and camera angles throughout. WWE 2K22 also features a diverse soundtrack curated by Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly, who will be available in a future downloadable content pack* as a playable character.

“The last two years have been full of focus and passion from an incredible team at Visual Concepts who set out to create a WWE experience that delivers what fans have been asking for,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “WWE 2K22 and all its achievements are a direct result of this team’s energy and hard work on building a massive game with a long and storied history. I’m very proud both of what we have been able to accomplish with this release, and what it signifies for the bright path ahead for the WWE 2K series.”

Game Modes Galore

WWE 2K22 features the return of several popular game modes, as well as the introduction of several new additions:

2K Showcase Starring Rey Mysterio: Players will relive the iconic moments behind Mysterio’s most famous matches spanning his 20-year WWE career and beyond. Documentary-style interviews with Mysterio frame each match. And new Slingshot Tech allows for a seamless transition from gameplay to live-action footage. As players complete objectives to live out some of his most iconic historical moments;

MyGM: In this new, fan-requested mode, players will select one of five GMs or create their own, draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles and culminating at WrestleMania;

MyFACTION: A new, single-player take on a classic team-building mode in which players collect, manage, and upgrade an array of WWE Superstars and Legends to create their ultimate four-person factions. Managers and Side Plates boost performance, while Logos, Wallpapers, and Nameplates allow for creative customization. Additional rewards can be earned in every MyFACTION sub-mode, including Weekly Towers and Faction Wars. Where exciting, limited-time rewards refresh on the first of every month. New themed card packs will also roll out frequently. Offering players a legion of current Superstars and beloved Legends to add to their collections;

MyRISE: Players chart their own paths to superstardom, from the humble beginnings of a Rookie at the WWE Performance Center to the challenge of becoming a Superstar, to being immortalized as a WWE Legend. With unique men’s and women’s division storylines available, players will encounter an array of WWE Superstars and Legends as they embark on the journey;

Universe: Offers players the ability to fully customize their WWE experiences down to the smallest details. From taking control over brands, premium live events, match results, rivalries, and more. Universe includes both the Classic and Superstar sub-modes. In Superstar Mode, players follow their chosen Superstar through matches each week. Develop rivalries, start a tag team, create a custom match, compete in a championship match, and more;

Creation Suite: The industry-leading creation suite returns with all new cross-platform community creations, a featured creator section that highlights players and their content, community creation upvoting, a Create a Superstar wizard for quicker creation, and more. Players can create themselves or be someone entirely different with a myriad of in-depth options to choose from.

WWE 2K22 Editions and Pre-Order Bonus

WWE 2K22 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Deluxe Edition, and – in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the New World Order faction – nWo 4-Life Digital Edition:

The Standard Edition is available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

The Cross-Gen Bundle is available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles**;

The Deluxe Edition is available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE® SuperCard content*** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

The nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship;

Pre-Order Bonuses: Players who pre-ordered the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card****. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

