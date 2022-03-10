Today, WWE 2K has revealed 28 new playable WWE Superstars and celebrity guests coming to WWE 2K22 in the future.

These will be made available to fans via five different post-launch content packs that will release throughout the year. This adds to the already stacked roster that is available upon the release.

All of the post-launch WWE 2K22 packs will be available for individual purchase. However, the full set will be included with the Season Pass, Deluxe Edition, and nWO 4-Life Digital edition of the video game. The first pack to be released will take place next month. The game will add wrestling legends, as well as current talent from both the main roster and NXT 2.0.

As well as that, WWE 2K22 is set to feature two celebrity additions. Machine Gun Kelly will be one of those, who has worked on the game as the Executive Sound Producer. Meanwhile, Logan Paul will also be featured. The social media star is set to make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio (WWE 2K22 cover star) and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE 2K22 will be available for purchase on March 11. This year the showcase mode is all about Rey Mysterio, with a redesigned game engine and new controls freshening things up.

Here is the list of talent available, and the date when each will drop:

Banzai Pack (Release Date: April 26)

Yokozuna;

Umaga;

Rikishi;

Omos;

Kacy Catanzaro.

Most Wanted Pack (Release Date: May 17)

Cactus Jack;

The Boogeyman;

Vader;

Ilja Dragunov;

Indi Hartwell.

Stand Back Pack (Release Date: June 7)

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack (Release Date: June 28)

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack (Release Date: July 19)

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

