As noted earlier, 2K Sports unveiled the entire roster for the upcoming WWE 2K22 videogame on Monday. The roster includes several wrestlers who were released by WWE within the last year or so.

The likes of Karrion Kross (Killer Kross), Alexander Wolfe, Ariya Daivari, Billie Kay (Jessica McKay), Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee), Braun Strowman and John Morrison are all part of the game despite their departure from WWE.

Another released WWE Superstar, Mia Yim, actually has two playable incarnations in the game – RECKONING and her NXT version.

Mustafa Ali, still an active part of the WWE roster, reacted to the roster reveal with a photo of himself and RETRIBUTION attacking The Miz at ringside. As noted, Ali has requested his release from WWE.

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022 and is now available for pre-order. You can click here for our report on the four editions of the game available for purchase.

You can see the various reactions below.

Debuting in @WWEgames with the belt, not bad… pic.twitter.com/4WHLoD9ari — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) February 28, 2022

