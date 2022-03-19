WWE has shared a storyline injury update on Bianca Belair this afternoon on WWE.com.

It was revealed that Bianca Belair has suffered a “fractured hyoid bone in her throat” as a result of Monday’s attack by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

As noted in the below update from WWE.com, Belair won’t need surgery but will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time.

Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post. Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say. Check back with WWE.com for any further updates as they become available.

Becky Lynch is set to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Belair at WrestleMania 38. The current lineup for WrestleMania 38 is available here.

