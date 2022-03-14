WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Steve Austin will sit down for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE announced today that Lita’s Broken Skull Sessions episode will air on Friday, March 25 via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Austin’s interview with Lita was recently filmed at his place near Reno, Nevada.

There’s still no word on when Austin’s episode with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will premiere. WWE has not announced the interview, but Ray revealed a few weeks back on Twitter that it was filmed.

