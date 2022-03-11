As a guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Lita spoke about her recent experience at Elimination Chamber against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed why it was so great for her to have that experience in her career given the way her previous last match in WWE went, with rumors of her leaving the business because of the negative intrusion fans had on her life.

“I think the whole thing, it was so poetic,” Lita said. “I think the fans had wanted that moment for so long and I didn’t realize that I wanted, needed, felt a sense of satisfaction from having that moment. I always maintained that I’m happy with my career, satisfied, you guys do your thing girls, I just love watching the progress and watching you guys keep smashing glass ceilings. And I do believe that but I won’t lie, that felt good and it did give me a sense of peace having that as that’s my last match if that’s my last match.

“It made me feel peaceful moving forward. So either if it’s not my last match, to be able to feel just like a clean slate going forward or if it is, I get asked so much, every interview ‘Talk about your last match and Cryme Tyme came out and did this show and stole your fake stuff…’ and to try to put a positive spin on that… No it was fun and I’m a heel, we all know that’s not how I felt. That’s where we were then but here’s where we are now in the present is where it’s important to be able to say that with honesty feels very nice.”

While doing some promotion for WWE on TikTok, Lita revealed that if she had to pick a current WWE superstar to have a dream match with, it would be Rhea Ripley. The former Women’s Champion continued to speak about what’s next for her career following her match with Becky Lynch and why she’ll continue to train, knowing WWE could call her at any time.

“I do want to continue to train, not actively for a championship but knowing that the way WWE works, you get those opportunities a lot of times without notice,” Lita said. “One thing I wish I had was a little bit more time to prepare. If I’m closer to being ready, my body already feels good and if there’s an opportunity to seize that fifth title run, I’m ready.”

Talking about regaining that passion for the business, Lita revealed that her experience in the Royal Rumble gave her a new look at the current women’s roster. She also mentioned why she wouldn’t come back to wrestle anyone but given the right circumstance, she would like to have more matches.

“It more so had to do with being in the Rumble and there are women that I touched in there so briefly,” Lita mentioned. “And I was like oh, they’re really strong or they’re really good, seeing them from inside the ringwork versus from television. Just seeing how deep and talented the roster is there are just so many possibilities of great matchups that I would enjoy and the fans would enjoy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s Pandora’s box, like let me in there, anyone, anytime, let’s do this. We could think about this and there could be some fun matchups that could just lead to these cool cross-generational experiences, not only for the women in the locker room but for the fans too.”

