WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes Seth Rollins “is believable for a guy who’s not that big,” comparing the RAW Superstar to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s The Bro Show, DDP gave his two cents on WWE’s booking of Rollins on the road to WrestleMania 38.

“He’s believable for a guy who’s not that big,” DDP said of Rollins. “Like Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels was believable as hell. He wasn’t that big, he didn’t need to be. He was Shawn Michaels. And he’s got that same kind of talent. Plus, it’s the family. Top two women in the world, his wife. There’s something coming for Seth Rollins. He’s too good for it not to be. So, wherever he goes, at WrestleMania, there’s something coming for him.”

DDP believes WWE has something big in store for Rollins, who is rumored to wrestle Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals.

“You know they are not doing this with him all the way through this, for him not to come back strong,” DDP admitted. “The guy’s too good. Like, let him be himself ’cause the cat can go. He can work his ass off. Whatever happens, who knows who he’s working with. Whatever it is, it’s leading to something.

“WWE is not just gonna beat a talent down like that, to me, and I could be wrong, but they are not going to beat a talent down like that when he’s so good. Like, he’s one of the best workers on the planet.”

This week’s RAW ended with a seething Seth Rollins threatening to hijack next week’s show unless he gets to be on the WrestleMania 38 card. Rhodes could potentially show up at the Mania go-home episode of RAW this Monday to confront Rollins.

