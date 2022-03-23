This week’s RAW ended with a seething Seth Rollins threatening to hijack next week’s show unless he gets to be on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Following his loss to AJ Styles via DQ, Rollins grabbed the microphone and stated, “this is bulls–t,” before declaring that next week’s RAW won’t happen unless he gets what he deserves – a WrestleMania moment. The fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena chanted “Cody” in response, as Rollins continued to kick over the barrier, tear up the apron, flip over the announce table, and rip off the ring post covers.

With Rollins expected to face Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has outlined a plan for how WWE should set up the match.

“He has, what it is called, a sit-in, he’s going to go on strike,” Bully said on Tuesday’s Busted Open Radio. “Actually, he should chain himself in the ring, chain himself to the ropes, and swallow the key. The show has to go on with him chained to the ring. He refuses to leave until he has a match, an opponent, something at WrestleMania, and then you go from there.

“Big picture is WrestleMania. If you’re going to bring somebody like Cody in, you want to do on the biggest stage possible. You want it to have the most massive effect it possibly can have.”

Over the past few weeks, Rollins tried to take Kevin Owens and AJ Styles’ spots on the Mania card, but came up short by losing a pair of singles matches. As noted, Ronda Rousey shared her thoughts on the rumored Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match during her latest Facebook gaming stream. You can click here to read her comments.

"NEXT WEEK, MONDAY NIGHT RAW WILL NOT HAPPEN UNLESS I GET WHAT I DESERVE. UNLESS I GET MY #WRESTLEMANIA MOMENT."@WWERollins has finally reached a breaking point on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/4ETifbgDDx — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2022

