WWE Hall Of Famer RVD has confirmed he is currently filming a movie role.

He revealed the news via his Instagram page in what was also a promotion for his own CPD oil. The former ECW star did not confirm what the movie was called, or what his role in it would be but he is filming for a few days.

“RVD here, I am in Baltimore filming a movie right now for a couple of days. I just got back to the hotel, it’s late I have got to get up in the morning for a call time. What am I going to do? How am I going to sleep? Dude, take some RVD CPDs. Sweet dreams, see you in the morning.”

RVD has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows over the years. From appearing on The X Files to being the lead actor in The Wrong Side Of Town. Clearly, that is something that he is now looking to continue in this stage of his career. However, the former WWE Champion has not finished wrestling either.

RVD recently got back into the ring for OTT in Dublin, Ireland where he defeated Scotty Davis. Last year during WrestleMania 37 weekend, he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame. This time around, he is set to appear at various events over the weekend in Texas. He will be appearing at WrestleCon. RVD will also be teaming with Booker T once again.

Despite the fact that RVD is still competing inside the ring, he admitted to Café De Rene, that no discussions are taking place right now with either WWE or AEW.

“No, no, I’m not sure if you said WWE or AEW,” he said. “But the answer would be the same on either one. Nobody. I’m not talking to anybody that’s significant like that.”

