During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the latest speculation surrounding Cody Rhodes and WWE.

There has been some buzz about the former AEW EVP appearing as a surprise at WrestleMania but Booker has questioned how that could be the case.

“They said that the WWE is waiting for WrestleMania for the big surprise,” Booker T laughed. “How can it be a surprise, first of all? I am just trying to figure this out because I actually read that, ‘WWE is waiting for WrestleMania for this to be a big surprise.’ How could this be a big surprise now, when everybody has been reporting on Cody Rhodes ever since the day he left AEW. How?”

Booker T made it clear that a possible Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania doesn’t need a long build. But he does think it needs to be placed on the bill for people to see it is happening.

“You don’t need a big build at all,” he said on Cody vs. Seth possibly happening. “Me personally, Moose vs. Roman Reigns on the marquee, I’d buy it because it’s the first time. Does Moose have a chance? Man, let’s see this. That’s what I am saying. It’s got to be something that’s on the marquee that I can look at and say, ‘I got to see this. Cody Rhodes back, Seth Rollins, this could be the match of the year. I’ve got to see it.’

“It’s one of those type of deals. For me, there’s no advertisement gone into Cody Rhodes being at WrestleMania facing anyone. That right there, I just don’t see WWE doing that.”

Booker T pointed out that Cody Rhodes needs to get involved soon if he plans to be involved in WrestleMania. The Hall Of Famer claimed that he will end up being left behind.

“We are going to find out here relatively quick,” if Cody is coming back. “Because WrestleMania is upon us, WrestleMania is just a couple of weeks out. My thing is this: if he’s coming, dammit, he better get on board. He better get on this ride, because brother, the train is pulling out of the station. If he ain’t on board, his ass is going to get left behind.”

