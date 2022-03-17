Since their WWE releases last November, former Hit Row members Briana Brandy (B-Fab), Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and A.J. Francis (Top Dolla) have decided to stick together on the independent circuit. Going by their old NXT moniker of The HitMakerz, the former WWE trio has a busy weekend lined up during WrestleMania 38.

In a recent chat with SK Wrestling, B-Fab revealed The HitMakerz will appear at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event, besides other indie shows and charity events during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

“Oh, yeah, definitely, You’ll definitely see a lot of HitMakerz during WrestleMania weekend,” B-Fab said. “We’re actually be going to be the entire weekend doing a few different things. We’re going to be wrestling for the Texas Showdown there, that’s going to be Booker T’s company, Reality of Wrestling. We’re doing some signings, of course. You’ll catch us all around. We’ll be doing some charity events as well. We’ll be there all weekend.”

When asked if the former WWE stars had any interest in appearing at the Control Your Narrative (CYN) event planned for WrestleMania 38 weekend, B-Fab said they are open to booking opportunities.

“If you’re there, you know anybody who wants to book us as well, we might be open on Sunday,” B-Fab informed. “So, let us know. We might be able to come to your event and do something there as well. But yeah, we’ll definitely be there at WrestleMania weekend. All weekend!”

WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2-3 in Dallas, TX. As is the norm every year, several indie shows will be held in the week leading up to the Showcase of Immortals. This year’s ROH Supercard of Honor will be held in the Dallas Fort-Worth area on April 1.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]