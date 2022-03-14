WWE has confirmed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be part of two upcoming international shows.

The Tribal Chief is set to be involved at live events in both London, England, and Paris, France at the end of April. After missing both of the U.K. tours last year, Roman Reigns is set to be back in 2022.

It is unknown at this time who Roman Reigns will be facing on the shows, but he is scheduled to appear.

The company returns to London on Friday, April 29, and Paris, on Saturday, April 30. Of course, talent is always subject to change with WWE shows because of injuries and other circumstances but as it stands, The Bloodline leader will be in attendance. Tickets are still available for both dates. Those fans who had tickets for the original Paris show will still be able to attend.

Several other WWE Superstars have already been confirmed, including former UFC star ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and many more. However, with Big E’s recent neck injury, it is unlikely he will be able to compete.

Roman Reigns could potentially head into these events as a double champion following WrestleMania 38. He faces Brock Lesnar on night two of The Grandest Stage Of Them All in singles action. Both the WWE and Universal Titles will be on the line in a winner takes all match.

A PPV in the UK has been rumored for later this year, which is something Drew McIntyre has been pushing for. He spoke with TalkSPORT recently about potentially facing Tyson Fury if it happened.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre said. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it,” McIntyre said.

