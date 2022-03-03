Tyson Fury has confirmed that he will be returning to WWE in the future.

During an interview with Give Me Sport, the boxing star said, “One million percent, you will see me in the WWE again. One million percent.”

While no official timescale was given by the British fighter, it is clear a return to wrestling is on his mind.

The current WBC Heavyweight champion originally debuted within WWE at the 2019 Crown Jewel event. Tyson Fury took faced Braun Strowman at the show in Saudi Arabia, picking up the victory via count-out. The eight-minute encounter finished after the boxer knocked Strowman out of the ring with a punch.

However, on the following episode of SmackDown, the two big men ended up working together. While they did not have an official match, Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman ended up taking down The B-Team. Since that point, there have been rumblings of a return for The Gypsy King, but so far nothing official has taken place.

Tyson Fury has recently revealed plans to retire from the sport of boxing soon. He has an upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte in April, and after that, he claims his career will be finished. If the 33-year-old does actually retire, that could lead to a return to the professional wrestling world.

It is believed that boxer is still in contact with Vince McMahon at the moment. He has also gone back and forth with Drew McIntyre on social media, teasing a match. McIntyre told TalkSPORT that he would be interested in facing Fury at a possible UK PPV event.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre said. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time. If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it.”

