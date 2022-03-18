Season two of the Starz pro wrestling drama “Heels” is currently filming in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Filming for season two began earlier this month, but there’s no word yet on when Starz will air the season two premiere. Filming is scheduled to continue over the next several weeks.

Heels follows the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) in small town Georgia, focusing on two brothers who took over their late father’s wrestling promotion – Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, the heel, and Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, the babyface and older brother to Jack.

AEW star CM Punk will be returning to Heels to reprise his role as heel wrestler Ricky Rabies. He appeared in two episodes in the first season. The Wrestling Observer reports that Punk’s absence on this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage may be related to filming of Heels.

Punk defeated MJF in the Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution on March 6, and has not appeared since then.

WWE Legend Batista visited the set of Heels this week. As seen below, director Peter Segal posted a photo of The Animal visiting him on set, and joked about owing Batista money. Batista joked back with him in the comments, but did not say whether or not he will be appearing on the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and Impact’s Doc Gallows were among the wrestlers who made special appearances in the first season, but there’s no word yet on if Batista will have a cameo.

While many viewers used the Starz app to watch Heels, season one drew a total of 891,000 viewers across 8 episodes on cable. Season one also drew an average of 111,375 viewers per episode with an average 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. You can click here for our full season one ratings report.

Stay tuned for more on Heels season two. You can see a few set photos below, including the photo of Batista and Segal:

