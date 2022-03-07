WWE held a live event on Sunday at Laval, Quebec, Canada. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Also during the show, Ricochet retained the Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn.
Below are the results courtesy of WrestleZone:
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal
* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler
* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders
* Big E defeated Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus
* Ronda Rousey & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
* Natalya defeated Shotzi
* Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)
Results of tonight’s RAW show in Allentown are available here.
Aliyah vs Shayna Baszler #wwelaval #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/m1Kj4HwNgN
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
Viking Raiders vs Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin #wwelaval #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/hs7mV4KGTW
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
Shotzi taps out. Natalya is victorious!!! @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE #wwelaval #wwemontreal #smackdown pic.twitter.com/QMDnBFbAQ6
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
What a match. Ricochet defeats Laval’s own Sami Zayn to retain his intercontinental championship #wwelaval #wwemontreal #smackdown pic.twitter.com/mtogCkB2Xb
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
Olé olé Olé#WWeMontreal#WWELaval@SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/bn9EsShdGK
— Blizbling (@blizbling) March 7, 2022
Holy s--t
I thought @WWERomanReigns had it, wow @DMcIntyreWWE #WWELIVE #WWE #WWELAVAL #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/VD6lJZQcQd
— JOFO IN THE RING (@jofointhering) March 7, 2022
Roman Reigns after match promo to send the crowd home. What a show #smackdown #wwelaval #wwemontreal pic.twitter.com/2AQWGrUwqs
— Jason 🏒🇨🇦(Penguins 34-14-9) (@AllEliteJarry) March 7, 2022
@rondarouseyszn the @RondaRousey hot tag! #wwelaval pic.twitter.com/27H3QVRi0e
— Tom (@TQSherwood) March 7, 2022
