WWE held a live event on Sunday at Laval, Quebec, Canada. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Also during the show, Ricochet retained the Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn.

Below are the results courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

* Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler

* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss defeated The Viking Raiders

* Big E defeated Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus

* Ronda Rousey & Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

* Natalya defeated Shotzi

* Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)

