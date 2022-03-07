WWE held a live event on Sunday at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. During the show, Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio. As noted, WWE has been teasing Veer’s RAW debut for several months now.

Also during the show, Becky Lynch retained the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Below are the results courtesy of Wrestlezone:

* Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Omos defeated Reggie

* MizTV segment with Dominik Mysterio that is interrupted by Veer Mahaan. Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio afterward.

* Chad Gable & Otis (c) defeated Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins and The Street Profits (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match):

* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop

* Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest (United States Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)

