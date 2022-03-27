WWE held a live event on Saturday night in State College, PA. In the main event, Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the WWE Live results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler

* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte (c) defeated Sasha Banks and Natalya

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

Superstars of @WWE about to blow the roof off the BJC. Just one week out from @WrestleMania. WE ARE especially excited to see the “real” @coachjfranklin as guest referee of main event #WWEStateCollege 🤼‍♂️🔵⚪️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/kEnhvzVwbB — Faux James Franklin (@faux_franklin) March 26, 2022

