WWE held a live event tonight in Johnson City, Tennessee. In the main event, Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Below are the WWE Live results via WrestleZone:

* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya by DQ after Shayna Baszler interfered. Naomi evened the odds that created a tag match for later tonight.

* Sami Zayn had a guitar competition with Rick Boogs

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

* Sonya Deville open challenge is answered by Aliyah. Aliyah wins on a roll-up pin

* SmackDown Tag Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Viking Raiders, Sheamus & Ridge Holland, and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

@WWERomanReigns vs @DMcIntyreWWE was the main event ☝️ #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/WWktLV9bCo

No better way to kick off the night, but with Sasha Banks. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/Zg4go7psMc — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 19, 2022





Aliyah rolled Sonya up to take the win. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/ftalZwwp3i — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022

