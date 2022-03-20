WWE held a live event tonight in Johnson City, Tennessee. In the main event, Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
Below are the WWE Live results via WrestleZone:
* Sasha Banks defeated Natalya by DQ after Shayna Baszler interfered. Naomi evened the odds that created a tag match for later tonight.
* Sami Zayn had a guitar competition with Rick Boogs
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Los Lotharios
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler
* Sonya Deville open challenge is answered by Aliyah. Aliyah wins on a roll-up pin
* SmackDown Tag Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Viking Raiders, Sheamus & Ridge Holland, and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
@WWERomanReigns vs @DMcIntyreWWE was the main event ☝️ #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/WWktLV9bCo
— 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓪 🧨 (@accioerica) March 20, 2022
No better way to kick off the night, but with Sasha Banks. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/Zg4go7psMc
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 19, 2022
#wwejohnsoncity Fatal 4 Way pic.twitter.com/y1Ns1B8j3v
— John Carnell (@JohnCarnell1979) March 20, 2022
This is who we came for!!! @DMcIntyreWWE is the best!!! 💙⚔️ #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/95grMMw4g9
— Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore (@JustTtlyCherry) March 20, 2022
Time to celebrate, Sasha Banks & Naomi win. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/FFOnOtnIYz
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
Aliyah rolled Sonya up to take the win. #WWEJohnsonCity pic.twitter.com/ftalZwwp3i
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) March 20, 2022
