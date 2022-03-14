WWE held a live event in Savannah, Georgia. In the main event, Finn Balor retained the United States Championship against Damian Priest and Seth Rollins.

Also during the live event, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, and Doudrop.

Below are the WWE live event results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Miz TV with The Mysterios

* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

* 4-on-3 Handicap Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

First match #WWESavannah Bron Breakker and Ridele over Dirty Dawgs pic.twitter.com/YP3iyoNdhe — Rob Wilkins – Fightful.com (@robwilkins) March 13, 2022

