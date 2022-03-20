WWE held a live event at the Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois. During the event, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made an appearance as a guest on Miz TV.
Below are the results, courtesy of WrestleZone:
* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop
* Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits & Alpha Academy
* Miz TV with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is interrupted by Dominik Mysterio
* The Miz defeated Dominik Mysterio
* United States Title Match: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest via DQ
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley via a dirty pin and tried to shake hands after but Rhea dropped her.
— Rowdy Warrior (@TheRowdyWarrior) March 20, 2022
#WWESpringfield LIV WITH THE WIN OVER DOUDROP!
— Rowdy Warrior (@TheRowdyWarrior) March 20, 2022
#wwespringfield @WWERollins with the curb stomp @FightOwensFight taking flight & stunning the Soosh outta Gable
— Dustin Lowe (@Dustin_Lowe) March 20, 2022
#wwespringfield @mikethemiz @RealJeffJarrett The Miz putting the dis on Springfield
— Dustin Lowe (@Dustin_Lowe) March 20, 2022
Hi Champ #WWESpringfield
— Raúl Ramos (@RaulRamos_WWE) March 20, 2022
Because @BiancaBelairWWE went and injured herself, I introduced @RheaRipley_WWE to life in the main event spot at #wwespringfield tonight.
I make people better. Then I beat them. #welcometothebigtime
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 20, 2022
