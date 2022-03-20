WWE held a live event at the Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois. During the event, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made an appearance as a guest on Miz TV.

Below are the results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop

* Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits & Alpha Academy

* Miz TV with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is interrupted by Dominik Mysterio

* The Miz defeated Dominik Mysterio

* United States Title Match: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest via DQ

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley via a dirty pin and tried to shake hands after but Rhea dropped her.

Because @BiancaBelairWWE went and injured herself, I introduced @RheaRipley_WWE to life in the main event spot at #wwespringfield tonight. I make people better. Then I beat them. #welcometothebigtime pic.twitter.com/lI9fIsBsS7 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 20, 2022

