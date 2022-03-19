WWE has announced another change to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania 38.

WWE originally announced Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega, but then Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated the champs in a non-title match to earn their spot, making it a Triple Threat. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Shayna Baszler and Natalya hit the ring during Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan. The champs also got involved and the segment ended with Vega and Carmella facing off with Baszler and Naomi, raising their titles in the air.

Baszler and Natalya were later stopped backstage by Sonya Deville, who praised them for what they did to the other tag teams. Deville then announced Baszler and Natalya for the title match, making it a Fatal 4 Way.

The title match on WrestleMania Sunday will now see Carmella and Vega defend against Natalya and Baszler, Morgan and Ripley, and Banks and Naomi.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored and expected matches, plus related videos from SmackDown:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Ricochet (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)

