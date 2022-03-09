Tuesday’s live Roadblock edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 613,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.25% from last week’s 551,000 viewers for the Roadblock go-home episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 176,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.67% from the 165,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #55 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #70 ranking.

NXT ranked #76 in viewership on cable this week, tied with Discovery’s Street Outlaws, which also drew a 0.16 key demo rating for the #37 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from last week’s #88 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock special drew the best key demo audience since January 25, and the best total viewership since February 1. This week’s viewership was up 11.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was up even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 11.3% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 27.8% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode featured the Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole NXT Title match and went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.371 million viewers.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.706 million viewers, also drawing a 0.65 key demo rating. The Bachelor on ABC also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.76 rating, also drawing 3.504 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT Roadblock episode featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time – the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-finals with Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter plus Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Falls Count Anywhere match, The Creed Brothers vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium, and the main event for the NXT Title with Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker vs. new champion Dolph Ziggler.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]