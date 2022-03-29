WWE NXT Superstar Harland (real name Parker Boudreaux) got married to Isabella Guerrero, his longtime girlfriend, on Saturday.

As seen below, Harland announced the news via Twitter along with a few photos from the wedding.

MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL. MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX❤️❤️🔪

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year, per their social media accounts.

Isabella also shared several photos from the wedding on Instagram, as seen below.

Earlier this month, PWInsider reported that there’s been some interest in bringing Harland to RAW and SmackDown TV tapings to work dark matches.

Harland has worked six matches since his NXT debut last December, picking up wins over Guru Raaj, Andre Chase, Javier Bernal and Draco Anthony in singles action. He has also worked two tag matches with Joe Gacy.

As of this writing, Harland is not on the card for Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver show in Dallas, TX. However, Harland & Gacy are currently in a program with Draco Anthony & Xyon Quinn, and a match between the two teams could be announced on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

MY RIDE OR DIE. MY EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU ANGEL. MR AND MRS BOUDREAUX❤️❤️🔪 pic.twitter.com/HnqUcZNuYJ — HARLAND (@harlandwwe) March 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌿☁️Isabella Guerrero🦋✨ (@izzle.yizzle)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]