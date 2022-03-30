Tuesday’s live Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 626,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.31% from last week’s 628,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 189,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.72% from the 184,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #22 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #29 ranking.

NXT ranked #70 in viewership on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #70 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the fourth-best audience of the year so far, and the best key demo viewership since New Year’s Evil on January 4. The key demo rating was tied with four other shows for the second-best of the year so far. This week’s viewership was down 0.31% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.28% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Mavericks on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating, also drawing 991,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.651 million viewers, also ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.28 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.575 million viewers, also drawing a 0.66 key demo rating for the #2 spot. This Is Us on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 4.210 million viewers for the #4 spot.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Stand & Deliver, LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium in the opener, Nikkita Lyons in action, Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony, Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward, plus the Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver with Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

