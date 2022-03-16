Tuesday’s live post-Roadblock edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.79% from last week’s 613,000 viewers for the Roadblock episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 7.69% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.14 rating represents 178,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.14% from the 176,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #55 ranking.

NXT ranked #74 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #76 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-best audience this year so far, while the key demo rating was the second-best this year so far, tied with the January 11 and January 25 episodes. This week’s viewership was up 1.79% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.69% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 4.5% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.7% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. This is the first time since January 11 that there was a year-to-year increase in the audience.

The NCAA game between Indiana and Wyoming at 9:24pm on TruTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.68 rating, also drawing 2.196 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.880 million viewers, also ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

The Bachelor on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.730 million viewers. The Bachelor also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.09 rating.

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – MizTV with The Miz and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler in the opener, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray, Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta, A-Kid making his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida, and Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. The main event ended up being Ziggler defending the NXT Title against LA Knight. In addition to Ziggler, Miz and Robert Roode appearing from the main roster, RAW Superstars Rey Mysterio and Domini Mysterio were also on the show this week.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

