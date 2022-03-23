Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray are the winners of the 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Shirai and KLR defeat Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in the tournament finals. However, instead of going for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Shirai and KLR have decided to cash in their title shot for the NXT Women’s Title.

Below is a final look at the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic bracket:

FIRST ROUND

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon SEMI-FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

After the tournament finals, Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) came to the ring to congratulate and taunt Shirai and KLR. Rose declared that Shirai and KLR will not be able to defeat Dolin and Jayne for the titles. Shirai and KLR then brought up how Rose said she would defend her title against any woman in NXT, and announced that instead of cashing in their title shot on Dolin and Jayne, they are cashing in on Rose to make her title defense at Stand & Deliver a Fatal 4 Way.

WWE had previously announced Cora Jade vs. Rose at Stand & Deliver, but now the title will be defended in a Fatal 4 Way with Rose going against Jade, Shirai and KLR. Tonight’s NXT ended with Jade, Shirai and KLR clearing the ring of Toxic Attraction.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 1pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes or A-Kid vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

