Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.753 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.94% from last week’s 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.738 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.945 million), the second hour drew 1.836 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.868 million) and the final hour drew 1.685 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.666 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 7.84% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 611,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.70% from the 662,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, tied with Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News. This is even with last week’s #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.476 million viewers.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, Your World with Neil Cavuto, The Story, America Reports at 1pm, America’s Newsroom, Anderson Cooper 360 at 8pm, America Reports at 2pm, FOX & Friends at 8am, FOX News Live, FOX & Friends at 7am, Anderson Cooper 360 at 9pm, Last Word, and Erin Burnett Outfront. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest audience since January 17, but the key demo rating was tied with the post-Royal Rumble episode as the second-best key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s RAW viewership was down 3.94% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 7.84% from last week.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.714 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.704 million viewers on CBS, AGT Extreme on NBC drew 3.426 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 4.823 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 537,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.77.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 7% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 19% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH had just a few segments advertised ahead of time – Damian Priest defending the WWE United States Title against new champion Finn Balor, plus WWE Hall of Famer Edge addressing his WrestleMania future, which was the show-closing main event segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

