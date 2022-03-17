WWE has been celebrating 3:16 Day and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin today. They released a backstage clip of Stone Cold and John Cena greeting each other, and the line that “melted” Cena’s heart.

The clip was filmed backstage at the RAW Reunion episode on July 22, 2019 in Tampa. That show opened with Cena in the ring for a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and closed with Austin leading a big toast in the ring with Superstars and Legends.

The video shows Cena and Austin greeting each other and shaking hands backstage. Austin commented on how he was proud of Cena.

“Thank you very much, Steve. That means a lot,” Cena responded as Austin walked away.

Cena then turned to the camera and reacted to the praise from Stone Cold.

“So I’m very glad you got that on camera because, like, that just melted my heart. Steve Austin saying ‘I’m proud of you’ is really cool,” Cena told the camera.

Cena and Austin never got the chance to face off in the squared circle, but they interact on WWE Tough Enough, and Austin delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Cena after Cena’s win over Big Show at WWE Tribute to The Troops 2003. They also shared a moment together when Austin was the special guest referee for when Cena and Alex Riley took a DQ loss to R-Truth and The Miz on the June 6, 2011 edition of RAW.

Cena has been off WWE TV since losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. Austin is returning at Night One of WrestleMania 38 for a special edition of The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

You can see the full video of Austin and Cena below:

