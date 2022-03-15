Elias could be returning to WWE TV with a brand new name and gimmick, according to Fightful Select.

The report noted that new vignettes have been filmed for Elias, and tentative plans are for him to remain on the RAW brand. It was also noted that a name change has been pitched.

Recently, a report noted that Elias was in “creative purgatory” and that his name hadn’t come up in creative meetings for a long time.

Last August, multiple vignettes aired on RAW that hinted at Elias killing off his drifter/musician character. The final vignette aired on August 23, which was the last time Elias was seen on WWE TV.

In December, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had no end plan with the vignettes, and they were shot only to kill off his “music” gimmick. It was also noted that he was given new gear as part of his re-branding, but Vince McMahon scrapped the look as he felt Elias resembled WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage. The nixed look was also featured in a WWE 2K graphic last year, a photo of which can be seen here.

Elias has not wrestled since his Symphony of Destruction Match loss to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19 edition of RAW.

With WrestleMania 38 less than three weeks away, it’s unlikely for Elias to return to WWE TV in the lead-up to the event. WWE typically saves re-debuts and debuts for the RAW or SmackDown after Mania.

