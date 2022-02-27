A new report surrounding WWE superstar Elias has emerged and in it, Ringside News reports that he is still without any creative direction in the company.

It was described as “creative purgatory” for Elias, where a member of the WWE creative team “doesn’t remember the last time his name came up. It’s been so long.”

Elias has not wrestled since his Symphony of Destruction Match loss to Jaxson Ryker on the July 19, 2021 edition of RAW. Multiple vignettes for the re-branding of the former WWE 24/7 Champion began airing the following August, but they eventually ceased. It was later reported that WWE had no end plan for the vignettes and that WWE just filmed them to kill off Elias’ musician gimmick.

We previously noted that Elias had a re-branding scheduled, but the new look was reportedly similar to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, with colorful trunks and a beard. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and officials close to him reportedly did not like these changes, and plans for the re-branding were nixed.

Stay tuned for updates on Elias.

