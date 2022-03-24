WWE reportedly had plans for the nWo to be involved in WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Before two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away last Monday, WWE had plans to bring him and other nWo members to WrestleMania Weekend in Dallas for a promotional spot for the new WWE 2K22 video game, according to Fightful Select.

There’s no word on if that promotional spot would’ve taken place at WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday, and what it would’ve consisted of. It remains to be seen if WWE will still bring the other nWo members in, but the plans were there before Hall’s passing.

Hall, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman were inducted as a group during WrestleMania 37 Weekend in 2021, but as members of the 2020 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 Class was inducted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nWo 4-Life Edition of WWE 2K22 features Hall, Nash, Hogan and Waltman on the cover, and is the most expensive version of the game.

Hall passed away at the age of 63 last Monday, March 14. He previously suffered a fall at his home and while undergoing surgery for a broken hip, a blood clot became dislodged and he suffered three heart attacks. Hall was then placed on life support but taken off a day later. You can click here for a recent report on Hall’s health in the weeks and months before his passing, with comments from Waltman.

Stay tuned for more.

