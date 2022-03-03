WWE is set to host another tryout camp during WrestleMania 38 Week near Dallas, Texas.

WWE announced today that a multi-day talent tryout will be held in Dallas, exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes. Current college athletes will participate in assessments as WWE looks for the next class of NIL (Next In Line) talents.

The three-day event will begin on Wednesday, March 30 in Frisco, TX at the Ford Center at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and their state-of-the-art practice facility.

WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, track & field, gymnastics, cheer, and dance. Several NFL Draft-eligible college football players are scheduled to participate in the invite-only event as well.

The athletes will participate in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions, and sit-down interviews as a part of the WWE tryout process.

WWE launched its official NIL program in December 2021 to establish a clear path from collegiate athletics to WWE. They have now announced that the second NIL class will be unveiled in the coming months, and athletes from the WrestleMania Week tryouts will be considered for entry into that second class.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]