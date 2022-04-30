AEW’s Adam Cole recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about his time working in NXT. Despite the fact he wasn’t around in AEW for its inception, he doesn’t regret that. The former NXT Champion believes he became a better wrestler in WWE, learning from his idols.

“I cherished my time in NXT, and I would not change a thing about the way my career has gone. I think in a lot of ways, my time in NXT made me a better performer,” he said. “It put me in a position where I got to learn under guys that I idolized. Like Triple H was a guy that I really looked up to, and I formed a great relationship with him and he helped me a lot.

“Shawn Michaels is my favorite wrestler of all time, in my opinion, just the greatest ever. We still have a wonderful relationship, again, we still keep in touch, and we still talk and stuff like that. He helped me more than anybody, he was just so, so helpful on so many different levels. So, definitely do not regret at all my time in NXT, I loved my time there.”

Adam Cole believes he has got the timing of moves in his career perfectly. He feels lucky with the way things have panned out when it comes to his time in the business.

“My whole career, I don’t know how this has happened. But I feel like whether it be Ring Of Honor, or CZW where I started, or New Japan, I feel like I’ve gotten so lucky in so many different ways as far as the timing of stuff that has happened. So, to me, NXT was peaking as I was coming in,” he said. “And then I got to work with all these guys that I have known for years, and years, and years, and ended up on television, which was really cool. Now with AEW, same thing. I feel like I am at a point where AEW is just doing this (growing) right now, and I feel like they will for years.”

Both Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly are now in AEW as well, working with Adam Cole again. But the former Undisputed Era leader didn’t know what the tag team was originally going to do.

“So, I never knew exactly what Bobby and Kyle were going to do,” he said. “Because again, I think so highly of them, that no matter where they go, I think they’ll be successful. But, absolutely when it became an option or a possibility that maybe all of us could work together again, I was 100 percent on board with that. But those guys had a decision to make as far as what they wanted to do, where they wanted to go, and all that stuff. I know that Kyle and Bobby look back on the Undisputed Era very fondly, just like I do.”

