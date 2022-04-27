AEW’s Adam Cole recently spoke with Stephanie Chase about the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV.

This will see AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling work together for one event, and he says the locker room is excited.

“Everyone as far as in the locker room is so stoked for this,” he said. “New Japan Pro Wrestling has some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. I know a lot of people who do watch AEW also watch New Japan Pro Wrestling. And, there’s a lot of people who watch one or the other, there’s some people that have never watched AEW that just support New Japan.

“And some people that just watch AEW, and have never seen New Japan before. It’s like this really exciting combination of a bunch of people who know, and are like, ‘guys, trust us, this show is going to be awesome.’ Then there’s a bunch of people who are very excited to see some of these guys, or some matches that they’ve seen before. I am thrilled at the idea, I think the world of New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Adam Cole was the man who officially made the announcement regarding Forbidden Door on AEW Dynamite interrupting Tony Khan. He admitted that was all done live, and it was a lot of pressure at the moment.

“That was a lot of pressure, that was a lot of pressure,” Cole said. “By the way too, not that this matters, but the announcement that I had made backstage, that was very live. That was not a taped thing that was happening in the moment. I know that a lot of people are very excited about this show and very excited about the announcement.

“So, while still being Adam Cole, but being able to deliver this really, really cool news, aside from it being a lot of pressure, it was so cool. The fact that I got to be the one to talk about it was awesome.”

So far no matches have been announced for the Forbidden Door event but Adam Cole has his eye on one person, Kazuchika Okada, who he has never had a singles match against.

“So, I’ve never had a singles match with Okada,” Cole revealed. “I’ve wrestled Okada before in like a six-man tag team match in Ring Of Honor. But we’ve barely had any interaction together. I’ve wrestled Tanahashi, I just wrestled Ishii which was really cool, I’ve wrestled Jushin Liger, Yoshi Hashi, so many different guys. But I would love like a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. I think that would be really cool.”

