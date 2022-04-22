As a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Big Swole joined the show to talk about her departure from All Elite Wrestling and her unfortunate falling out on Twitter with the owner, Tony Khan.

When she left AEW in November of last year, Swole opened up about her departure on social media, calling it “a hard decision, but a needed one.”

Later, Big Swole had several issues with Tony Khan stemming from comments she made about her perceived lack of diversity in AEW. Khan later tweeted that Swole’s wrestling “wasn’t good enough” and that was why her contract was not renewed.

Continuing to speak about the situation during her interview with Paquette, Swole revealed that she still has love for AEW and would take a phone call from Tony Khan if he were interested in bridging her back.

“I still have love for the people in AEW, I still have friends that I’m supportive of, I still watch their matches,” Swole said. “Everything that went down kind of just went as a surprise for me. I didn’t necessarily know [Tony Khan] was going to react like that but that’s just his god-given right, I thought we were good. My line is still open for TK or for AEW because I don’t like to burn any bridges, I just like to tell the truth.

“These are my opinions, these are my experiences and I feel like they shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion as much as they have and I feel like people were doing more invalidating than actually actively listening and comprehending what I was saying. So in a sense of where our relationship is with certain fans, it’s kind of like uh-uh. But as far as AEW, I really wish them the best because I don’t want anybody out of a job, competition is amazing for wrestling.

“We’ve been waiting for something like this for a very long time and it’s great. If everybody just puts down the knives and picks up a fork, everybody can eat. There’s places for people to eat everywhere but if people are so busy like this is my slice, this is mine, this is mine. A lot of pointing back and forth, it’s competition and a place where people can eat and put food on your table and you can actually have some pride.

“I’m not a fan of people dragging each one, you won’t hear me say ‘I hope this company goes to crap,’ or the different comments people are saying that work with WWE vs. the people working with AEW. You guys just chill, we’re just here to watch wrestling.”

While talking about All Elite Wrestling, Big Swole also mentioned the “wrestling war” and how current wrestlers don’t see it as hostile as it appears. With her husband Cedric Alexander working for WWE, Swole talked about how all wrestlers still have relationships with each other despite being in separate companies and that everyone is rooting for each other’s success.

“It’s crazy to me because behind that whole wall you have a whole bunch of wrestlers that talk to each other,” Swole said. “A whole bunch of friends that are laughing at the situation like alright, this is a little too much, you guys are doing a little too much. It’s just wrestling, I’m trying to see my friends succeed. I feel like fans if you are a true fan of wrestling you should want the wrestlers to succeed, wherever they’re at.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

