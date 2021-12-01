Big Swole is no longer with AEW.

Swole took to Twitter this evening and announced that she has decided to leave AEW. She noted how she’s dealt with some of the roughest months of her life as of late, and after speaking with AEW President Tony Khan and other company higher-ups, she has decided not to renew her contract.

Swole called the decision a hard one, but needed. She also said she’s enjoyed her time with AEW, and wishes the company the best.

“Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn, change,” she wrote. “Dealing with shadow work took strength I didn’t know I had. I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality [muscle flex emoji]”

The 32 year old Swole, who is married to WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, first debuted with AEW at All Out in August 2019, competing in the Casino Battle Royale. It was then announced in December 2019 that she had signed a contract with the company.

Swole has not wrestled since defeating Allie Katch on the September 21 edition of AEW Dark. Before that, she competed in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out on September 5, and defeated Diamante in a Three Strikes match on the September 7 edition of Dark. Swole has worked numerous Dark and Elevation matches this year, but her last Dynamite match came on December 16, 2020, when she and Serena Deeb defeated Diamante and Ivelisse. Her last Dynamite singles match was the loss to then-AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida on October 14, 2020 for the Anniversary show.

There’s no word on what Swole has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full statement below: