WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander made an interesting tweet soon after Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view went off the air.

Alexander wrote that he’s “so jealous” of his wife, Big Swole, “right now” – a tweet that was perceived by fans on social media as a shot at WWE. Many believe Alexander was implying that AEW is the prime destination for pro wrestlers at the moment.

Swole was in action during the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, won by the debuting Ruby Soho.

A former RAW Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion, Alexander has been on a losing streak in recent weeks, and has been relegated to Main Event tapings.

His last match on RAW was during the July 5 episode where he & Elias lost to Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth in tag team action. His last victory on RAW came on May 31 when he defeated Shelton Benjamin.

Alexander was also tweeting live during All Out, and wrote “Well damn….” soon after Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut.

You can see Alexander’s tweet below:

I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 6, 2021