Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues.
Dynamite will be headlined by a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title, plus a big ten-man tag team match. There will also be a big qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament featuring a battle between AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, with CM Punk on commentary.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight
* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson
* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match
