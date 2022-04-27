Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the build for Double Or Nothing continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by a Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title, plus a big ten-man tag team match. There will also be a big qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament featuring a battle between AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, with CM Punk on commentary.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR face off against each other in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, with CM Punk on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite and join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.

