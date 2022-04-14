Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 977,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.21% from last week’s episode, which drew 989,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.63% from last week’s 0.38 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 486,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 2.01% from last week’s 496,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.38 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since the post-Revolution episode on March 9, and the lowest key demo rating since March 2, which was the Revolution go-home show. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.21% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.63% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 19.85% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 15.90% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the first following the move to Tuesdays for WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Spurs and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.95 rating, also drawing 2.442 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.596 million viewers, also ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.200 million viewers. Chicago Fire also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.82 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro in the opener, Marina Shafir making her TV debut vs. Skye Blue, MJF vs. Shawn Dean, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against reDRagon, and Samoa Joe defeating Minoru Suzuki to capture the ROH World Television Title.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

