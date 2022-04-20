As noted earlier, HOOK will make his Dynamite debut tomorrow night in a singles match against Tony Nese.

To hype HOOK’s first appearance on AEW’s flagship show, the AEW on TV Twitter account has taken a page out of the Kendrick Lamar playbook. As seen below, AEW issued a PSA in a press release format that parodies Lamar’s recent announcement regarding the release of his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Pittsburgh, PA. (April 19, 2022) – The following statement was released today by HOOK through TEAM TAZ at 11:00am PT in Pittsburgh, PA: HOOK IS MAKING HIS IN-RING DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only. Appreciate Your Patience

Since making his in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol on Rampage last December, the second-generation wrestler has easily put away the likes of Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico and Blake Li. HOOK also defeated QT Marshall at last month’s Revolution pre-show.

Kendrick Lamar has announced that his new album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ is dropping on May 13th 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVxn7G2ZCs — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) April 18, 2022

Much like @730hook, we are at a loss for words when it comes to our excitement for his #AEWDynamite debut 🤩 Don't miss the action Wednesday at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/KFIshMWPbs — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 18, 2022

Can anyone take down #HOOK? The Cold-Hearted, Handsome Devil @730hook makes his highly-anticipated #AEWDynamite debut TOMORROW LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/7wWKe5Mdup — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2022

