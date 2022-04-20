As noted earlier, HOOK will make his Dynamite debut tomorrow night in a singles match against Tony Nese.

To hype HOOK’s first appearance on AEW’s flagship show, the AEW on TV Twitter account has taken a page out of the Kendrick Lamar playbook. As seen below, AEW issued a PSA in a press release format that parodies Lamar’s recent announcement regarding the release of his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Pittsburgh, PA. (April 19, 2022) – The following statement was released today by HOOK through TEAM TAZ at 11:00am PT in Pittsburgh, PA:

HOOK IS MAKING HIS IN-RING DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE

All factual information for this release will come directly from the source only.

Appreciate Your Patience

Since making his in-ring debut against Fuego Del Sol on Rampage last December, the second-generation wrestler has easily put away the likes of Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico and Blake Li. HOOK also defeated QT Marshall at last month’s Revolution pre-show.

